HC lawyer accuses SP of code violation, lodges plaint with ECI

LUCKNOW A high court lawyer on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the Samajwadi Party of violating the model code of conduct ahead of the UP Assembly polls by inviting voters to fill up forms to avail 300 units free electricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint, high court lawyer Yogesh Somvanshi stated that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not only made a verbal declaration of providing 300 units free electricity, if voted to power, but also directed his party workers to approach voters (door to door) and get the ‘Samajwadi form’ filled up for availing the sop.

Somvanshi stated that no political party should be allowed to illegally influence voters to support a political party.