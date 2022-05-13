HC: Prepare list of cases where convicts have served 14-yr jail term

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the additional advocate-general (AAG) to prepare separate lists of cases where convicts have served 14 years and more than 10 years of prison term.

The court issued these directives while allowing bail application of Rakshpal Singh ‘Pali Sardar’ of Lakhimpur Kheri who served more than 10 years in jail.

A division bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra and Justice Manish Mathur on April 29 observed: “We have put to learned AAG and the learned counsel for the high court that a list should be prepared of all cases where the person has served out a sentence of 14 years and is not a repeat offender.”

The court also observed that it should be legally explored whether bail could be granted in these cases at one go and cases could be remitted for examination under the Uttar Pradesh Prisoners Release on Probation Rules, 1938.

“The second category of cases can be one where the person has served out more than 10 years of sentence. In these cases also, at one go bail can be granted unless there are any extenuating circumstances against him,” observed the court.

“We are quite hopeful that the high court will adopt the aforesaid practice and thus prevent the Supreme Court to be troubled with such matters,” added the court.

Recently, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over long pending bail applications in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.