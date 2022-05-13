HC: Prepare list of cases where convicts have served 14-yr jail term
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the additional advocate-general (AAG) to prepare separate lists of cases where convicts have served 14 years and more than 10 years of prison term.
The court issued these directives while allowing bail application of Rakshpal Singh ‘Pali Sardar’ of Lakhimpur Kheri who served more than 10 years in jail.
A division bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra and Justice Manish Mathur on April 29 observed: “We have put to learned AAG and the learned counsel for the high court that a list should be prepared of all cases where the person has served out a sentence of 14 years and is not a repeat offender.”
The court also observed that it should be legally explored whether bail could be granted in these cases at one go and cases could be remitted for examination under the Uttar Pradesh Prisoners Release on Probation Rules, 1938.
“The second category of cases can be one where the person has served out more than 10 years of sentence. In these cases also, at one go bail can be granted unless there are any extenuating circumstances against him,” observed the court.
“We are quite hopeful that the high court will adopt the aforesaid practice and thus prevent the Supreme Court to be troubled with such matters,” added the court.
Recently, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over long pending bail applications in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.
-
Temples, maths in Ayodhya to be exempted from commercial tax
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal, which when approved by the state government, will exempt temples and maths from paying commercial tax. Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay confirmed the decision was taken at the board meeting held on May 11. Another prominent crossing in Ayodhya, the Tedhi Bazar crossing would be renamed as 'Nishad Raj crossing'. Both the crossings would be remodelled and beautified according to the Ayodhya development plan.
-
Bihar-based gang of cyber fraudsters busted, three held
In a major breakthrough, the cyber police busted a Bihar-based gang of fraudsters and arrested three of its members with equipment and documents used for duping people online. In one of the cases, they duped a person of ₹17. The cyber police managed to recover ₹8.39 lakh and got it transferred back into the complainant's bank account. Also, ₹10 lakh cash in account of the arrested accused has been freezed.
-
Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heat wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperature soaring in several cities and Banda recording 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Kanpur 46.7, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not very far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
-
Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy
Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind. Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades.
-
Dhami ends VIP darshan. Bureaucrats, ministers can’t jump the queue at Char Dham
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the administration to abolish a long-standing practice of making special arrangements for the well-connected and the influential at the four Char Dham shrines. Dhami said police and administration officials have been instructed to conduct the yatra in a systematic manner and according to the rules so that pilgrims are not inconvenienced. President of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, welcomed Dhami's decision.
