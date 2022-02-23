HC rejects bail of man who sent girlfriend’s intimate pictures to her family

Denying bail to a man, who allegedly shared his girlfriend’s intimate pictures with her family, the Allahabad high court said that this is an exclusive case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant and termed the man as “the most gender insensitive and crooked person”.

Both victim and applicant – Balram Jaiswal— are young and came into contact through a social media platform. When this relationship deepened, both of them visited several places. It is alleged that crossing all the limits of decency and chivalry, the applicant outraged her modesty. Thereafter, he allegedly took certain “videos and pictures” of her in intimate condition and started exploiting her.

Allegedly, on February 22, 2021, when she was going to her room, she was intercepted by the applicant, who misbehaved with her and extended all sorts of threats and hurled filthy abuses at her.

In February 2021, the victim lodged an FIR against the applicant under section 376 (rape) and other sections of IPC, as well as section 67 of Information Technology Act at the police station – Lanka of Varanasi district. The applicant is behind the bars since August 9, 2021, in connection with this case.

The counsel for the applicant took the plea that the victim is a major, so she very well understands the far-reaching repercussions of pre-marital sex. Whatever is done between them is sheer love and affection in which she was having her share of consent, he added.

Rejecting the bail application of Balram Jaiswal, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi observed, “All these materials clearly indicate the selfish and short-sighted approach of applicant, who in order to establish the consensual relationship, would mercilessly sacrifice other’s dignity, honour on the road who was his girlfriend at one point of time.”

“She has permitted to have those photographs under certain confidence and understanding with the applicant but the applicant now backstabbed her and betrayed her to its core, just to establish his point. Naturally, the victim has to pay a heavy price in future. Under these circumstances, the applicant cannot be permitted to roam around freely, without paying the price of this sin. In the nutshell, this is an exclusive case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant. In her statement before the court, she clearly states that the applicant has forwarded those intimate photographs to her family members,” added the court.

Lastly, the court in its order dated February 7, added, “After assessing the material on record, the applicant does not deserve any sympathy. Keeping in view that it is the applicant, who exploited his relationship for his joy, thereafter, winning the victim’s confidence, succeeded in getting those intimate photographs and lastly started blackmailing her. He is the most gender insensitive and crooked person”.