HC rejects LU prof’s plea to quash FIR lodged against him

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant’s petition seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in connection with his controversial statement on Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue.

The FIR was lodged against Prof Ravi Kant at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities and disturbing social harmony.

The professor’s comments came during an online debate hosted by a Hindi news platform. He quoted a story from the book ‘Feathers and Stones’ by Pattabhi Sitaramayya, which describes the alleged circumstances under which a temple at the disputed spot was destroyed and a mosque erected in its place.

On May 19, a division bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra and Justice Manish Mathur said: “The court has the occasion to pursue the FIR and the FIR in question does disclose a cognizable offence.”

“In view of this, there is no occasion for this court to quash the FIR as has been prayed on behalf of the petitioners. As such, prayer made on the said score is refused by this court,” added the court.

The court also pointed out that as per the FIR, maximum punishment in the offence was less than seven years, and so the police station concerned must act according to related provisions of the code of criminal procedure.