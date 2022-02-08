HC slams police for handing over custody of adult woman to man

The Allahabad high court on Monday slammed the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Budaun district for passing an order to hand over the custody of an adult woman to an adult man.

Though as per law, an adult person can stay wherever he or she wishes to, but the right to hand over custody lies solely with the court.

Justice JJ Munir also sought a personal affidavit from senior superintendent of police (SSP), Badaun in two days as the court called it “unpalatable as to how the custody of an adult could be given to another adult, and that too, by a police officer”.

It is alleged that the SHO, while investigating a criminal case of alleged enticing of a married woman, had handed over the custody of the adult woman to the adult man (Swale Raza).

Hearing a bail application filed by Raza, the court remarked: “An adult is always free to go wherever he or she may wish to, but the act of handing over the custody of the woman to Swale Raza, appears to be an act curtailing an adult’s liberty to stay wherever he or she wishes to, unhindered by the confines of another’s care or control. Here the woman has virtually been put under the care and control of Swale Raza.”

While fixing February 9 as the next date of hearing, the court has asked the SSP Budaun to file his personal affidavit by that time, indicating under what circumstances, the custody of an adult could be handed over to another adult by the station house officer, Binawar, of Budaun district and how he has permitted proceedings of this kind to be taken by his subordinates.

The SSP has also been directed to clarify by what authority of law the SHO passed a custody order.

During the course of investigation in a case under Section 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SHO on May 25, 2021 handed over the custody of the woman, in accordance with her wishes, after intimating the higher officials of the police, to the applicant Swale Raza with the instructions that whenever necessary, the woman and her daughter be produced before the police.

