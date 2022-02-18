HC transfers probe of 1,200 cr fertiliser subsidy scam to CBI

The Allahabad high court has transferred to CBI the probe into an alleged scam of ₹1,200 crore subsidy to fertilizer manufacturers, who allegedly claimed the subsidy without actually supplying fertilisers to distributors.

Till now the case was being probed by the economic offences wing (EOW).

The scam was allegedly committed in 1998-99, 1999-2000 in Uttar Pradesh and an FIR was lodged on September 10, 2004 against 20 accused persons at Kotwali police station, Fatehgarh, Farrukhabad district.

After investigation chargesheet was filed against five accused and the remaining 15 were let off by the investigating agency, the EOW.

Hearing a petition by one Avinash Kumar Modi, who has challenged the charge sheet filed against him in the case, Justice Gautam Chowdhari observed: “The investigation appears to be defective and to unveil the dolphins (accused who were let off), and keeping in mind the misappropriation of the huge amount of public money, the court is of the opinion that the matter requires comprehensive further investigation.”

While fixing March 21 as the next date of hearing, the court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further investigate the matter against the accused persons, as well as the charge sheeted.

Besides, in its order dated February 16, the court directed the CBI to place its progress report before this court on the next date of hearing.

The petitioner, who is one of the accused in the scam and allegedly misappropriated about ₹48 lakh, had sought quashing of proceedings against him. He contended that the economic offences wing (EOW), which is probing the case, had made him a scapegoat by leaving the big fishes aside. The applicant made a specific point in his plea that said high government officials were involved in the scam and the company, which actually received the benefit of the scam by claiming subsidy, had been exonerated.

In the year 2000, the state government issued a communication (letter) regarding the scam. It was alleged in the letter that wrongful loss had been caused to the state exchequer and in compliance to an order passed by additional chief secretary, agricultural commissioner, an investigation was carried out in this alleged scam.

In the investigation, it was revealed that during the financial years 1998-99 and 1999-2000, sale and purchase of several tonnes of single super phosphate was found to be false and subsidy was claimed from the government on false and frivolous transactions.