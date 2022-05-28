HCL Foundation teams up with Flipkart Samarth to empower rural women artisans in UP

Lucknow: The HCL Foundation, under its flagship programme HCL Samuday, has partnered with Flipkart Samarth to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by reviving existing crafts and providing skill training.

As part of this initiative, HCL Samuday unveiled Samuday Crafts, which includes a range of handmade products prepared by 500 rural women artisans. During the event, an exclusive range of home decor products called ‘Alankaar’ was also launched.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “The state government is working in collaboration with HCL Foundation in 11 blocks of Hardoi district in six areas of rural development, including health, education, agriculture, water and sanitation, infrastructure and livelihood.”

Maurya said, “Through the livelihood intervention, over 22,000 rural women have been able to strengthen the financial condition of their families. HCL Foundation’s partnership with Flipkart will further help rural women artisans to reach a much wider audience through their handicrafts. I would like to congratulate them for this initiative.”

Alok Varma, project director, HCL Foundation, said, “The handicraft sector provides an opportunity to create an alternate source of income for rural women, skilled in making traditional handicraft products. Our partnership with Flipkart Samarth is a step in this direction and can be truly transformational for these artisans.”

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart’s Samarth initiative was launched in 2019 to support under-served communities, artisans, weavers and craftsmen and provide them access to a national market, using the power of e-commerce. Through this initiative, we have been able to support millions engaged with this programme across the country.”