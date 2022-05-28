HCL Foundation teams up with Flipkart Samarth to empower rural women artisans in UP
Lucknow: The HCL Foundation, under its flagship programme HCL Samuday, has partnered with Flipkart Samarth to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by reviving existing crafts and providing skill training.
As part of this initiative, HCL Samuday unveiled Samuday Crafts, which includes a range of handmade products prepared by 500 rural women artisans. During the event, an exclusive range of home decor products called ‘Alankaar’ was also launched.
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “The state government is working in collaboration with HCL Foundation in 11 blocks of Hardoi district in six areas of rural development, including health, education, agriculture, water and sanitation, infrastructure and livelihood.”
Maurya said, “Through the livelihood intervention, over 22,000 rural women have been able to strengthen the financial condition of their families. HCL Foundation’s partnership with Flipkart will further help rural women artisans to reach a much wider audience through their handicrafts. I would like to congratulate them for this initiative.”
Alok Varma, project director, HCL Foundation, said, “The handicraft sector provides an opportunity to create an alternate source of income for rural women, skilled in making traditional handicraft products. Our partnership with Flipkart Samarth is a step in this direction and can be truly transformational for these artisans.”
Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart’s Samarth initiative was launched in 2019 to support under-served communities, artisans, weavers and craftsmen and provide them access to a national market, using the power of e-commerce. Through this initiative, we have been able to support millions engaged with this programme across the country.”
-
BA.4 and 5 variants of Covid-19 reported in Pune
The state's first cases of infection with BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Sars-CoV-2 have been detected in the city, the state health department report said on Saturday. Four persons with BA 4 variant and three persons with B.A. 5 variants were identified in the Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in coordination with the B.J. Medical College, Pune. One is 9 years of age.
-
RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census
The issue of conducting a caste-based census is likely to be raised during the 'Samajik Nyay Sammellan' being organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday i.e. May 29, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Being organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal, non-BJP leaders have been invited to the event, and the organisers claimed that the last census based on caste was undertaken in the year 1931.
-
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks reopening of probe
Mumbai The advocate for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug-related charges in 2020, sought a re-opening of investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai zone) conducted in the past three years.
-
Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker
Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India, died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The last film that Parvati acted in was by a first year student of film editing, Nikhil Tej. Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. The elderly figure also supported students during protests.
-
Drive against roadside encroachment: Action against 416 “dhaba” owners; 20 booked for operating illegal taxi stands
The state government had so far acted against 416 “dhaba” (roadside eateries) owners and removed 18,875 vehicles from 658 entry points of big cities since a state-wide drive was launched on May 19 against roadside encroachment, illegal parking, unauthorised operation of vehicles etc in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics