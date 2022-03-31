HCL, LDA ink pact to revive Lucknow’s lungs, improve biodiversity
Some 35 bighas of land along the Sultanpur Road will be turned green as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of HCL Technologies. HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR arm of HCL Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday.
HCL officials said the drive is being carried out under the company’s environment action flagship programme, HCL Harit, for afforestation in Lucknow. Officials said that the MoU will play a critical role in the planting of native species and habitat improvement for birds, bees, and other animals.
Through this partnership, HCLF will focus on reviving the urban lungs while helping biodiversity thrive. Awanindra Kumar Singh, executive engineer, Zone 1, LDA, and Nidhi Pundhir, director, HCL Foundation, signed the MoU in the presence of Ranjan Kumar, commissioner, Lucknow Division; Akshay Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA; and Pawan Kumar Gangwar, secretary, LDA.
Ranjan Kumar said that the objective of the MoU was to increase green cover to improve habitat, enhance biodiversity, and restore ecosystem services. The ‘green area’ is spread across 35 bighas and is designated spot till ATI (Sultanpur Road) in front of HCL IT City Lucknow.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics