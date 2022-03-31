HCL, LDA ink pact to revive Lucknow’s lungs, improve biodiversity

Some 35 bighas of land along the Sultanpur Road will be turned green as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of HCL Technologies. HCL Foundation (HCLF), the CSR arm of HCL Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday.

HCL officials said the drive is being carried out under the company’s environment action flagship programme, HCL Harit, for afforestation in Lucknow. Officials said that the MoU will play a critical role in the planting of native species and habitat improvement for birds, bees, and other animals.

Through this partnership, HCLF will focus on reviving the urban lungs while helping biodiversity thrive. Awanindra Kumar Singh, executive engineer, Zone 1, LDA, and Nidhi Pundhir, director, HCL Foundation, signed the MoU in the presence of Ranjan Kumar, commissioner, Lucknow Division; Akshay Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA; and Pawan Kumar Gangwar, secretary, LDA.

Ranjan Kumar said that the objective of the MoU was to increase green cover to improve habitat, enhance biodiversity, and restore ecosystem services. The ‘green area’ is spread across 35 bighas and is designated spot till ATI (Sultanpur Road) in front of HCL IT City Lucknow.