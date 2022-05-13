Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heatwave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperatures soaring in several cities including Banda that blazed at 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Jhansi simmered at 47.6 degrees, witnessing the hottest day here in May in a decade.
Kanpur at 46.7 degrees, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal.
According to the MeT department, heatwave conditions very likely at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh while the weather was most likely to remain dry in the state. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
DAY TEMP IN U.P CITIES
Banda 47.8 degrees
Jhansi 47.6 degrees
Kanpur 46.7 degrees
Prayagraj 46.6 degrees
Hamirpur 46.2 degrees
Orai 46.0 degrees
Agra 45.5 degrees
Lucknow 42 degrees
