Heavy fog, drop in temp across UP, predicts weatherman

LUCKNOW: In the coming week, thick fog is likely to affect daily life across Uttar Pradesh, especially during morning hours, as per the meteorological (Met) department officials. The average temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Westerly disturbances in the hill areas, accompanied by cyclonic activities in the Bay of Bengal, will lead to a fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to cover most parts of the state in the coming week, according to Met officials.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Lucknow jumped to 14.4 degrees Celsius which is 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees (2 degrees above normal) on Sunday, according to Met data.

“The spike in minimum temperature across UP is temporary and will subside in the next 48 hours as the western disturbances grow stronger,” said director of state Met department JP Gupta.

The state capital experienced fog during the morning but the atmosphere cleared during daytime, providing a welcome relief. In view of the expected cold weather, the district administrations across the state have been asked to ensure arrangements of night shelters for the poor at various places.

The lowest temperature in UP was recorded in Etawah where the mercury dipped to 8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal.

Jhansi recorded the highest day temperature in UP where the mercury touched 29.4 degrees Celsius in the daytime, 1.7 degrees above normal.