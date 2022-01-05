Heavy fog shrouds central UP, rain likely in next 48 hours

Thick fog engulfed Central Uttar Pradesh districts on Wednesday morning reducing visibility to less than a few meters for several hours affecting daily life. The fog added to the chill with the minimum temperature hovering around 10 degree mark in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecast of rain in central and west UP in the next 48 hours with the possibility of mercury dropping a few more notches.

The state capital recorded minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above normal. As per forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 11 degree mark on Thursday with a possibility of fog in Lucknow. On Wednesday, visibility in state capital was reduced to less than 10 meters in several areas during morning hours.

“Scattered rainfall is very likely to occur in central and West UP districts on January 5 and 6. This will be followed by widespread rain over central India including parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 7 and 8,” reads the forecast issued by IMD on Thursday.

Based on the forecast, the state MeT department has sounded alert for all districts to take measures to prevent damage caused by the adverse weather.

“We are closely monitoring the changes in the weather and are in touch with district authorities. We have also extended the alert to agriculture department urging them to intimate farmers of the state about upcoming rains,” said director of state MeT department JP Gupta.

Besides Lucknow, the minimum temperature in Meerut was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degree Celsius in Kanpur. Mercury dropped to 10.1 and 10 degrees Celsius in Varanasi and Prayagraj respectively. Agra recorded a minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius.