Helpline number back in Varanasi as Covid cases’ tally crosses 600-mark

In the wake of spike in Covid cases in Varanasi, the district administration and the health department on Friday issued toll-free number 1077 of Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre here. Anyone having Covid symptoms or their families may dial this number to get help and Covid-related information. As many as 210 new Covid cases were detected in Varanasi on Friday. With this, the tally of active Covid cases in the district rose to 630.

Giving this information, chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Choudhary said help can also be sought by dialling 0542-2221937, 0542-2221941, 0542-2221942, 0542-2221944 as well as 0542-2720005. He further said if anyone suffering from Covid needs an ambulance or hospitalisation, they can get help by making a call on mobile number 7307413510.

Dr Choudhary has also appealed to people that there is no need to panic because of new Covid variant Omicron. “Do not forget to wear mask, follow distance of two yards and sanitise hands frequently besides getting vaccination done for protection,” he said.