Hema Malini for a grand temple in Mathura

While making a reference to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Hema Malini has expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her parliamentary constituency will also get a grand temple.

“Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi Ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor,” news agency ANI tweeted along with the video of her statement made in Indore on Monday.

“Modi ji brought up such a beautiful corridor at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and got it developed. Now Ganga can be viewed from temple. It was farsightedness of prime minister that he implemented what no one could even think of in Varanasi and something similar could be done in Mathura too,” she said.

“Construction of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi is already on and Kashi Vishwanath temple has been renovated and beautified. Naturally, the Janmabhoomi of Krishna in Mathura deserves to have a grand temple.... Much has been done here in Mathura but the task, which has not been done till date, (for temple)…..needs to be done,” she was quoted as saying. She also said she was planning to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

