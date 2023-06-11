Visiting Lucknow’s Hussainabad - A walk down history lane

On a sizzling summer Sunday, several city heritage aficionados donned hats and airy cottons to take a heritage tour of the city.

Lucknow heritage lovers at a heritage walk led by historian PC Sarkar organised in old city area of Hussainabad, Lucknow on Sunday (HT Photo)

Forty people of various ages and from assorted walks of life congregated at 6:30 am at the historic clock tower in the Hussainabad area. These heritage walkers were ready to be awed and regaled by untold stories about historical landmarks.

Organised by the Citizens for Lucknow, the walk began with the picture gallery and was led by PC Sarkar, a scientist and a historian and co-ordinated by city-based heritage enthusiast Swapnil Rastogi.

“The first floor of the Hussainabad Picture Gallery was built during British rule, and its architecture differs from the ground floor, which was built during the Nawabi era using Nawabi architecture. While the clock tower in the centre was built by the British to dominate the other structures in the area,” informed Sarkar. “Many mistake it for Nawabi architecture but it is actually a Moorish architectural structure, built during the Colonial period,” added Sarkar.

Telling some unknown facts about Satkhanda which is adjacent to the Picture Gallery, Sarkar said that each floor of the structure is independent as top floors are unsupported by lower floors.

People also spoke about the pond beside the Clock Tower which has dried up, where Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah suggested it could be restored with water-harvesting which is easy and economical.

The walk ended with a small tour of the Sheesh Mahal led by Masood Abdullah where he informed that the entire Sheesh Mahal is spread over 25 acres including Asifi Kothi which is a ruin today and many old structures replaced by new.

Reminiscing his childhood tales, Abdullah informed that the Sheesh Mahal Talab in the area was said to be connected to the Gomti. Additionally, Sarkar said that the original gate of Sheesh Mahal no longer exists, and the current gate is not the original one.

“Such tours are meant to know more about our city which has so much. Until we know about our city, we will not be able to educate others. More such walks will be organised,” said Adity Chakravarty, an organiser of the walk.