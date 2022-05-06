High Court directs UP govt to appoint Advocate General by May 16

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to appoint an Advocate General (AG) by May 16.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Any vacuum in the office of a constitutional functionary may lead to very unsavoury situation and that would be completely impermissible not only having regard to the scheme of our constitution but also bearing in mind various statutory functions which are to be performed by the Advocate General,” observed the court.

“We express our solemn hope and expectation that by the next date of listing, the state shall take all remedial measures to ensure that the office of Advocate General does not remain either vacant or non-functional,” said the court.

The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing.

The court also discharged the petitioner advocate Rama Kant Dixit from the case and directed the high court office to register the petition as suo motu PIL ‘Appointment of/Vacancy in the office of Advocate General’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also appointed advocate Satish Chandra as amicus curiae in the case to assist the court.

It may be pointed out that Advocate General Raghvendra Singh had resigned from his post about a month ago and had vacated his office, his official residence and has relieved the staff.