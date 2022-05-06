High Court directs UP govt to appoint Advocate General by May 16
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to appoint an Advocate General (AG) by May 16.
A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.”
“Any vacuum in the office of a constitutional functionary may lead to very unsavoury situation and that would be completely impermissible not only having regard to the scheme of our constitution but also bearing in mind various statutory functions which are to be performed by the Advocate General,” observed the court.
“We express our solemn hope and expectation that by the next date of listing, the state shall take all remedial measures to ensure that the office of Advocate General does not remain either vacant or non-functional,” said the court.
The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing.
The court also discharged the petitioner advocate Rama Kant Dixit from the case and directed the high court office to register the petition as suo motu PIL ‘Appointment of/Vacancy in the office of Advocate General’.
The court also appointed advocate Satish Chandra as amicus curiae in the case to assist the court.
It may be pointed out that Advocate General Raghvendra Singh had resigned from his post about a month ago and had vacated his office, his official residence and has relieved the staff.
-
Ajit Pawar, Walse Patil feature in state-owned power company’s defaulters’ list
What is common between Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Raosaheb Danve, Ravi Rana, Rajesh Tope, Vijaykumar Gavit and Subhash Deshmukh, apart from being politicians and public figures? They are all defaulters in the records of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the state-owned electricity distribution utility. Significantly, two of them - Pawar and Walse Patil - are former energy ministers of Maharashtra.
-
Dalit student of BBAU accuses senior faculty of sexual harassment
A Dalit girl student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Friday filed a complaint against a senior faculty accusing him of sexual and mental harassment. The university chairperson media cell, Gopal Singh, said the university has received the written complaint and the matter has been referred to the internal complaint cell. This incident happened on April 19. The girl in her complaint said that the teacher forced her to smoke cigarettes and drink beer.
-
321 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, recovery rate at 98.78%
Uttar Pradesh reported 321 new Covid cases on Friday from among the 1,08,245 samples tested in the past 24-hours. Uttar Pradesh, till now, has reported a total of 2076013 cases and 23508 deaths, according to the data from the state health department. “The number of active Covid cases in the state is now 1780,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
-
Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.
-
Plans afoot to set up 80 new big power substations: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh government will set up 80 new power substations of higher capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to augment power infrastructure, besides installing 266.88 lakh pre-paid smart meters in the state in the next five years, a government spokesman said here on Friday. “By the end of the financial year 2024-25, 593 substations of 33/11 KV will be set up for power distribution,” he added.
