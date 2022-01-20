High court rejects PIL seeking postponement of UP assembly polls

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL (public interest litigation) seeking postponement of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rejecting the PIL, a division bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Narendra Kumar Johari observed that the reasons for the rejection would be recorded later.

The petitioner Atul Kumar and another person, both of whom had planned to contest the assembly polls, filed the PIL. Advocate Ashok Pandey represented them before the high court. The petitioners argued that the general election (Lok Sabha) and the assembly polls must be held after the dissolution of these legislative bodies or when their term is about to expire.

Further, the petitioners argued that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls must be held only after completion of the tenure of the existing assembly. They contended that since the present tenure of the state assembly would expire on May 14, 2022, conducting the polls two months prior to this period was unreasonable.

Covid-19 could spread further if the elections were held amid the pandemic like it did during the Uttar Pradesh panchayat and West Bengal assembly polls last year, they argued.

Opposing the petition, the Election Commission of India (ECI) pointed out that the notification for the assembly polls was within its powers under Section 15 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The commission also pointed out before the high court that as per law, the election dates were notified within six months of the expiry of the present assembly.

After hearing the arguments of both the petitioner and the ECI, the court refused to entertain the PIL.

The EC had announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on January 8.

The seven-phase polls will be held between February 10 and March 7.

Polling will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.