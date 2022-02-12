High Court seeks explanation from civil judge for not signing order sheet

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has issued a show-cause notice to civil judge (junior division), Lucknow, for failing to sign an order sheet.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra, on February 8, issued a notice to civil judge (junior division) south, Piyush Bharti, seeking an explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to sign the order sheet.

The court directed the civil judge to submit an explanation by March 28, the next date of hearing of the case.

Daya Agarwal, a resident of Model House, Aminabad, had filed a suit for a permanent injunction against the landlord restraining him from demolishing the roof of the house where was she living as a tenant.

Lawyer Abhishek Khare appeared before the court on behalf of Daya Agarwal.

“This Court has perused the extracts of the order sheet as page 67 of the paper book and finds that the trial court had even not cared to sign the order sheet continuously on four dates i.e. on 29.10.2021, 12.11.2021, 06.12.2021 and 03.01.2022,” said the high court.

“Learned counsel for the plaintiffs’ states that the petitioner being faced with demolition has also sent a representation to the district judge as well as to the district magistrate praying for their interference to safeguard her life and property,” said the high court.

“Such applications have also remained undisposed of. Hence this petition has been filed praying for a direction to be issued to the trial court to decide the application moved by the petitioner under Order 39 Rule 1 CPC at the earliest and in the meantime to direct the opposite party not to demolish the property in suit,” added the high court.