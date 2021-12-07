High court to Lucknow police commissioner: Provide details of cases lodged against lawyers

Lucknow: Taking a serious note of some lawyers being involved in illegal activities, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, to file personal affidavit stating details of cases registered against advocates in the state capital along with the status of investigation and trial in such cases.

A division bench of justices Rakesh Srivastava and Shamim Ahmed observed on November 30: “It appears that an organised group of advocates is indulging in extortion, money laundering and blackmailing and is creating difficulty in law and order on the court campus.”

“Such a state of affairs, wherein the rule of law stands hijacked by a few anti-social elements, cannot be allowed to continue,” said the court.

“In the circumstances, the police commissioner is directed to file his personal affidavit stating the details of all those cases which have been registered against advocates along with the status of investigation and trial in district Lucknow,” added the court.

“The police commissioner will also revisit the cases in which the final report has been submitted and if it is found that there was some laxity in investigation and all the witnesses did not come forward due to fear of the accused persons, it would be open to him to order further investigation in accordance with law,” ordered the court.

The court also ordered the district judge, Lucknow, to submit a report on cases pending against lawyers in a sealed envelope on next hearing of the case.

“It further appears that a large number of cases are pending in which advocates are accused. We would like to know from the district judge as to how many cases are pending against advocates. The district judge will also submit his report giving the status of trial by the next date in a sealed cover,” said the court.

The court further observed: “It has been brought to our notice that a large number of cases are pending against advocates, but nothing material is being done when it comes to investigation in such matters.”

“We are informed that several advocates are indulging in land grabbing, money laundering and other anti-social activities and taking advantage of their robe to go scot free,” said the court.

“It appears that the police feel apprehensive when it comes to making arrests in matters pending against advocates, and either submit a charge-sheet without accessing them or a final report,” pointed out the court.

“If advocates are permitted to indulge in violence, then maintenance of peace in the society would become impossible. Advocates are the officers of the court and a few black sheep cannot be allowed to tarnish the image of the entire profession,” observed the court.

The court fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing.

