High-tension line blocking Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to be shifted soon

The last major roadblock in the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project is expected to be cleared this month as authorities prepare to shift a high-tension transmission line that has stalled work near Banthra and Scooters India. NHAI officials confirmed that phased power shutdowns have been scheduled between December 15 and 18, during which the line will be shifted. (For representation)

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has approved the removal and relocation of the 400kV transmission line between December 15 and 18. Once dismantling begins, construction work on the affected stretch can resume without further interruptions. NHAI officials confirmed that phased power shutdowns have been scheduled between December 15 and 18, during which the line will be shifted.

The 62.5-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway includes a 17.8-km elevated section, with the remaining length developed as a greenfield corridor. While the greenfield portion is complete, the elevated stretch in Sarojini Nagar remains pending at one location. The first 10-km section of the elevated road is already finished, but a 100-metre segment in the second section could not be built due to the overhead high-tension line passing near Scooters India.

Currently, the power line hangs about 10 metres above ground -- roughly the same height planned for the elevated road. During relocation, the line will be raised to at least 25 metres, ensuring safe clearance for heavy vehicles once the expressway becomes operational, officials said.

Officials said the construction on the pending 100-metre stretch would likely begin immediately after the high-tension line was shifted and was targeted for completion by the end of January.

Authorities maintain that the overall project is on track for completion by the end of January, after which the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is expected to significantly cut travel time and ease congestion between the two major cities.