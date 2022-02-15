Hijab row has been politicised, blown out of proportion: Educationists

As the hijab controversy deepens with several parts of the country seeing protests by Muslim women, here in Lucknow, many academicians and heads of institutions are in favour of a school uniform being strictly followed and students not being allowed to wear religion on their sleeves, inside school premises. They gave solid rationale for their opinions.

Urvashi Sahni, president and CEO, Study Hall Educational Foundation, said, “At Study Hall, we will allow girls to come in a hijab right up to the school gate. Once they enter the school, they will have to take it off and put it in their bags. Inside the school premises, they will have to be in school uniform. Again, when the school gets over, they may put on the hijab at the school gate and return home.”

She said, “No girl should be deprived of an education for any reason. However, parents and all communities should value education over hijabs and ghunghats.” She believes this whole issue has been politicised and blown all out of proportion.

“I am against all regressive, misogynistic practices and symbols, and I consider the ghunghat and the hijab as symbols of patriarchal oppression. As an institution, we firmly believe that religious identities should be kept on the backburner. I also think all women - Hindu, Muslim and others should raise their voice against oppressive patriarchal symbols and practices,” she said.

According to Dheeraj Mehrotra, principal, Kunwar’s Global School, Lucknow, “As an educator, I feel that a headscarf is not part of the uniform. I respect the court’s view that wearing a headscarf is not an essential religious practice for Muslims that can be protected under the Constitution. What is more important is the literacy and education for the girl child and the life skills which prepares them for challenges of the future.”

Prof Nishi Pandey of English and Modern European Languages, Lucknow University (LU) said, “As far as LU campus is concerned, in the past 40 years of my job, I’ve seen a lot of political division. Religious representation on campuses should not be so blatant. Suppose tomorrow, another religious group decides to cover their heads and wear sarees and boys want to wear dhotis and come, what will happen?”

Speaking at a panel discussion in HT online platform, Prof Pandey said, “A school has a uniform so that all students look equal. That the rich won’t look rich and poor should not appear poor. I think religion and politics are two things that should be kept off campus completely so that you allow students to get an education where with a free mind they can approach and understand things.”

Prof Pandey said, “If a girl wants to wear a hijab, she is most welcome to. She can go to those institutions where it is allowed to wear a hijab, but if you want all institutions to allow it, then tomorrow there will be other minority and majority groups that’ll start saying that all girls should be covering their heads. Suppose tomorrow, a group of girls feel that wearing a saree and covering their heads and coming with a ghunghat is something they’d like to do because it is traditional and they feel comfortable in it.”

“Tomorrow there will be a group of people wanting to wear dhotis and others wanting to wear something else. In an educational institution, the focus should be on education. For example, Sikhs are allowed to wear a turban, because it is intrinsically related to their religion, but the hijab is not intrinsically related to Islam,” she said.

La Martiniere Girls’ College principal, Aashrita Dass, has a different view. She said, “In our institution, there are girls and members of staff who wear a hijab. They are valued and respected just as every other student or staff member is.”

“Never should a woman’s choice of clothing, religious or otherwise, be forcefully regulated, much less become an obstacle in her access to her fundamental right to education. The very spirit of equality that we teach our children, our future, is threatened by attempts of segregation, polarisation and exclusion. It is up to the individual to make a choice and it is up to us to respect that choice. Even the Constitution mandates educational institutions to encourage harmony in diversity and not uniformity that brings divisiveness.”

Like Urvashi Sahni, Prof Nishi Pandey said, “Girls could have probably solved this issue on their own but political parties are always lying in wait to prey on the young. They are not worried about education at all. They are waiting to use issues in schools for their own points and in the universities for picking up goons for their parties and picking up people for their parties.”

- With inputs from Faara Nadeem

