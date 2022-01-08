Hindu organisations demand arrest of Jawed Habib under NSA for spitting on woman’s hair

Various Hindu organisations have demanded immediate arrest of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib under National Security Act (NSA) amid a major uproar over a viral video wherein he is seen spitting on a Baghpat-based beautician’s hair during a workshop in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday.

A case has already been lodged against Habib on the complaint of the beautician with Mansoorpur police of Muzaffarnagar on Thursday under sections 355 and 504 of IPC and Epidemic Act.

“The CCTV footage of the hotel, where the event was organised, is being scanned and hotel staff are being quizzed about the incident. Appropriate action will be taken after collecting evidences,” SHO of Mansoorpur police station Sunil Kumar Saini had said.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations held a meeting at the house of Bhawani Sena’s district general secretary Santosh Devi at Nawala village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening and demanded immediate arrest of Habib under NSA for insulting women. Shiv Sena district president Bittu Sikhera and Sarv Shakti Sena district incharge Vinay Bindal and their supporters also attended the meet. They also declared that Habib will not be allowed to enter the district. Bhairav Sena’s district incharge Ashok Sharma has pledged to remove all posters of Habib from saloons in the district.

The controversy erupted on Thursday after the video of Habib spitting on the woman’s hair started making rounds on social media, drawing a major backlash from people and caught the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW) that has sent a notice to Habib and summoned him on January 11.

In the video, the hairstylist can be seen using his saliva while parting the woman’s hair and saying that in case of a dearth of water, one can use saliva.

The woman, who runs her beauty parlor in Baraut town of Baghpat told mediapersons that the act had destroyed her career.

Meanwhile, Habib took to Instagram to apologise for the incident and said his act was an attempt to make the workshop “humorous”.

“What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry,” he added in the video statement.

However, the beautician dismissed the apology as “drama” and said she will fight for justice till her last breath.