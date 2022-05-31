Hindu women’s petition violates law: Gyanvapi panel to court

VARANASI A plea by five Hindu women seeking unhindered rights to worship idols in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is not maintainable as it violates Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, lawyers for the mosque committee argued before a district judge on Monday.

Judge AK Vishvesha posted the matter on July 4.

Since the women filed the case in their individual capacity, their view did not represent that of the Hindu community, Akhlaque Ahmad, a lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Masjid, said in court.

The case, therefore, was not maintainable, he argued.

“Advocates for the committee read para no 13 to para no 39 of the suit and countered them by presenting arguments in favour of their plea,” said Mahendra Prasad Pandey, district government counsel, civil.

Abhay Nath Yadav, another lawyer of the mosque committee, presented arguments in court for about two hours.

The mosque management panel argued that the plea was not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.