Hi-tech control room allowing live monitoring of PRSU exams

The use of latest technology by Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU) is assisting the varsity in holding its annual examinations with utmost transparency and fairness.

The annual examination, which commenced from May 20 and would continue till June 26, is being held under watch of hi-tech control room enabling live monitoring of all 392 exam centres located across Prayagraj division.

“On the first day of examinations, 98% examinees were present and the unique feature of this year’s examination is that an ultra-hi-tech control room has been established on the varsity premises using which the vice-chancellor prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh and his team are able to monitor the examination centers spread across the four districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur in real time and accordingly issue instructions to erring centers,” said PRSU’s public relation officer Avinash Kumar Srivastava.

Apart from this, teams of flying squads inspected examination centers spread across 653 affiliated colleges in the division and caught 46 examinees using unfair means of which 41 were male and five females.

In view of the scorching heat and adverse weather conditions, keeping the larger interest of the student community in mind the VC had decided to allow 392 self-centers for the exam although for this session only.

On the first day of examination, 1,61,250 examinees were registered to appear in the exams but 3,838 remained absent.

This year examination is being conducted in three shifts-- 7.30 am to 10.30am, 11am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm.

The PRO added that the university administration has taken strong measures to ensure fair, ethical and healthy examination environment and also deputed 50 observers to keep a close eye on pre-identified examination centers.

“We are committed for the creation of an ideal academic environment at the university and its colleges with the policy of zero tolerance towards cheating and other unhealthy practices,” said VC prof AK Singh.

The Prayagraj-based university, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. It has 653 colleges affiliated to it, which includes 339 in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 76 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh.

There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated to it.