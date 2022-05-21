Hi-tech control room allowing live monitoring of PRSU exams
The use of latest technology by Prayagraj-based Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU) is assisting the varsity in holding its annual examinations with utmost transparency and fairness.
The annual examination, which commenced from May 20 and would continue till June 26, is being held under watch of hi-tech control room enabling live monitoring of all 392 exam centres located across Prayagraj division.
“On the first day of examinations, 98% examinees were present and the unique feature of this year’s examination is that an ultra-hi-tech control room has been established on the varsity premises using which the vice-chancellor prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh and his team are able to monitor the examination centers spread across the four districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur in real time and accordingly issue instructions to erring centers,” said PRSU’s public relation officer Avinash Kumar Srivastava.
Apart from this, teams of flying squads inspected examination centers spread across 653 affiliated colleges in the division and caught 46 examinees using unfair means of which 41 were male and five females.
In view of the scorching heat and adverse weather conditions, keeping the larger interest of the student community in mind the VC had decided to allow 392 self-centers for the exam although for this session only.
On the first day of examination, 1,61,250 examinees were registered to appear in the exams but 3,838 remained absent.
This year examination is being conducted in three shifts-- 7.30 am to 10.30am, 11am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm.
The PRO added that the university administration has taken strong measures to ensure fair, ethical and healthy examination environment and also deputed 50 observers to keep a close eye on pre-identified examination centers.
“We are committed for the creation of an ideal academic environment at the university and its colleges with the policy of zero tolerance towards cheating and other unhealthy practices,” said VC prof AK Singh.
The Prayagraj-based university, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. It has 653 colleges affiliated to it, which includes 339 in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 76 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh.
There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated to it.
Kheri DM ropes in SHGs to tackle malnutrition among kids
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh has asked self-help groups and district authorities to help in tackling the threat of malnutrition among young children. Under the state government's Total Nutrition Campaign the district authorities have identified 1081 children with severe acute malnutrition and 11000 with moderate acute malnutrition. The DM said total nutrition campaign was a collective drive in which everyone must contribute to ensure healthy development of young kids.
1 killed, 2 hurt as wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka
A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said. Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site. The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.
Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.
Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network
Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government. As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years.
Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member's home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
