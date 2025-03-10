Holi or Diwali? Vendors promise a colour riot with a blast

From Anaars (cracker pots filled Gulal) to sprays, cylinders, sky shots and fog guns, there is a wide variety to shop from at the Holi markets of the city at IT crossing, Bhoothnath market and Yahiyaganj. Chinese water guns available in the market at IT Crossing in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The range of crackers emitting colours and coloured fog has expanded to such an extent that the Chinese made water guns have been relegated to the corner at these stalls.

However, the electric water guns also made in China which use AAA batteries to provide a better spray with less pressure or effort are much in demand. Besides, a pack of Chinese balloons are also available.

Kundan Kumar (24) who has been setting up a makeshift stall near IT crossing said that the snow sprays are available in different colours. “Snow sprays are available at the stall from ₹50-200. We also have cylinders from ₹200-6000. These are all made in UP and have gulal filled in them,” said Kumar.

Mohammad Rahen (17) whose family has been setting up a stall near IT crossing for 25 years said that he has a variety of sky shots, cylinders and Gulal guns. “The crackers are among much sought items in the market. Not only does it look beautiful when lit but at the same time they are affordable as they are available from ₹100-4500. Water guns are also available including electric ones. The water guns are between the range of ₹100-4500,” said Rahen.

Prince Gupta, a vendor in Yahiyaganj said that the electric water guns and the pistol-shaped gun which emits gulal bombs are much in demand. “While the electric water guns are a hit among kids and teenagers, the pistol shaped guns which emit gulal bombs when fired are much sought by youth. It comes for ₹1,300 with six one-time-use colour bombs,” said Gupta.