Public trust in homeopathy has grown, its remedies often in the form of sweet pellets act directly upon the ailment while simultaneously exerting no adverse effects on the body, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday. “Medications should always be taken strictly in accordance with a doctor’s advice. Homeopathy functions by addressing specific symptoms, enhancing the prospects for a patient’s speedy recovery,” he said at an event organised by the HomyoShakti Foundation on the eve of World Homeopathy Day at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (HT File)

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Pathak stated that there is a need for further research in homeopathy to bolster public confidence in the system. He noted that the gathering had assembled to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great scientist and physician Samuel Hahnemann, who bestowed upon humanity a medical system that paves the way for gentle, safe, and holistic healing.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal remarked that we are once again poised and eager to elevate the wisdom of our ancestors to new heights of excellence.

Dr Mahendra Singh, a Member of the Legislative Council, observed that homeopathic medicines can be utilized to enhance oxygen levels in the bloodstream.

On the occasion, a book “The Legacy of India”, authored by Dr Umang Khanna, was formally released. Dr Khanna urged medical practitioners and students to work towards strengthening the practice of homeopathy. He emphasized the necessity of presenting our ancient wisdom substantiated by modern scientific evidence, thereby enabling it to garner even greater respect and trust on the global stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Mukesh Sharma, a Member of the Legislative Council, asserted that homeopathy holds the potential to effectively address and manage various ailments considered incurable in contemporary times—such as intellectual disabilities, autism, and the mental health condition of schizophrenia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mukesh Sharma, a Member of the Legislative Council, asserted that homeopathy holds the potential to effectively address and manage various ailments considered incurable in contemporary times—such as intellectual disabilities, autism, and the mental health condition of schizophrenia. {{/usCountry}}

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