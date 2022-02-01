Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hopeful of UP Defence Corridor-friendly Union budget: UPEIDA CEO Awasthi

UP Defence Corridor is an inspirational project that will reduce dependency on foreign countries for buying goods for Indian Aerospace and Defence sector
UP Defence Corridor (HT file)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Additional chief secretary (Home) and CEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Monday said he was hopeful that Union budget would have more incentives for companies to invest in Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his views at a virtual session organised by the PHD Chamber in association with the Radico Khaitan Limited, Awasthi said: “I am hopeful that Union budget will have more incentives for companies to invest in the Defence Corridor. It is an inspirational project that will reduce dependency on foreign countries for buying goods for Indian Aerospace and Defence sector while simultaneously opening gates to employment in the state.”

The UPEIDA CEO added that he was also hopeful that significant emphasis would be given to expressways and controlled-access highways in the budget, which would eventually lead to an increase in road travel as well as employment generation.

Also, present at the event, Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Export, stated that he hoped that union budget would address financial problems of the MSME sector. Atul Srivastava, resident director, PHD Chamber, UP chapter, also expressed his views.

