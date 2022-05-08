Houses for poor, free ration…this is Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ram Rajya prevails where there is no discrimination against anyone, where none is deprived, and where there is no place for any evil. And such an ideal order is in the making in the country, he said at Sant Morari Babu’s Ram Katha event in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

Yogi Adityanath said Ram Rajya encompassed welfare schemes like houses for the poor and free ration.

“Building houses for the poor, they are getting health facilities, free vaccination, tests, treatment amid the century’s biggest pandemic, all the poor receiving free ration through the arrangements made by the central and the state government — this is Ram Rajya. There was no discrimination or favouritism in these schemes,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath described the Bundelkhand region as a mega-confluence of “bhakti aur shakti (devotion and valour). “It was in this Bundelkhand region’s Chitrakoot that Lord Ram spent the maximum time of his exile. The Katha (story) of Lord Ram is the story of India. Lord Ram’s Katha lives in the hearts of Indians and the Katha inspires us all.”

“It shows us the path in times of crisis. The Katha shows us the way in our toughest challenges and crisis,” said Yogi Adityanath.

CM INSPECTS JAL JEEVAN MISSION PROJECTS

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath ordered strict completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner, as per a statement issued by the government.

He inspected the progress of Kachnoda Dam Project in Lalitpur. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects, according to the statement issued after the end of Yogi’s two-day visit to Bundelkhand.

With the completion of Kachnoda Dam project at a cost of about ₹174.97 crore by the month of October, nearly 1,45,324 people will be directly benefited.

The length of the proposed pipeline of this dam is nearly 564 km, which will benefit about 62 revenue villages, according to the statement.

After inspecting the dam project, the chief minister also held a review meeting with officials. He also took stock of the Gulara, Bacholi and Tilaitha government water supply schemes of Jhansi. Under this project, 114 villages will directly benefit. This is to be completed by June.

He did an on-the-spot inspection of the under-construction Gulara village cluster drinking water project being executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Jal) in Jhansi on Sunday.

The project, once commissioned, will provide clean tap water to 11,549 rural households thereby ending the drinking water problem of nearly 67,000 people, said a government statement.

Yogi said, “The state government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing clean, fresh drinking water to all the village households by 2024. The Jal Jeevan Mission for Bundelkhand region is worth ₹10,000 crore. A total of 10 Gulara village-cluster projects are under construction and these ten projects will give tap water to a total of 2.09 lakh households in 648 villages. The projects would end people’s dependence on wells and handpumps in these villages”.

He also visited a cow shelter and gave cattle fodder and jaggery there. He asked officers concerned to ensure that no abandoned cattle were seen straying.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and UP labour minister Manohar Lal ‘Mannu’ Kori too accompanied the chief minister.

YOGI OFFERS PRAYERS AT PITAMBARA PEETH DHAM

The chief minister also visited and offered special prayers at the Pitambara Peeth Dham in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. He also performed Jalabhishek at Vankhandeshwar temple.