‘I polled more than 48% Muslim votes’

LUCKNOW: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, winning seven out of nine seats (BJP 6, RLD 1), has rejuvenated the party following a setback in the Lok Sabha elections in the state just over five months ago. BJP’s Ramveer Singh after securing victory in UP's Kundarki Assembly constituency bypoll. (File)

The most remarkable outcome for the BJP emerged from the Kundarki constituency in Moradabad, where Samajwadi Party candidate and three-time MLA Mohd Rizwan lost his security deposit, despite the constituency having a 65% Muslim electorate. The BJP’s Ramveer Singh claimed a landslide victory by a margin of nearly 1.45 lakh votes. He polled over 1.70 lakh votes, accounting for a staggering 76 of the total votes polled.

This unexpected triumph has sparked fresh optimism within the BJP, with the Kundarki result being hailed as a historic achievement. Speaking from Moradabad in a telephonic interview, MLA-elect Ramveer Singh shared his views on the factors behind his overwhelming victory and its significance for the party. Excerpts

Q: Who do you attribute your historic victory to?

A: No doubt much of the credit of achieving this milestone goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath and their visionary leadership. But I would also like to humbly take some credit for this historic victory. As a grassroots BJP worker, I had been working hard for years, preparing the ground for the party in my constituency.

Q: How did you got over 76% of the total votes in the constituency with over 65% Muslim voters?

A: I have a personal connect with my voters including Muslims who have always voted for me. As a BJP candidate, I got a good number of Muslim votes in 2007, 2012 and 2017 though I lost. In 2017, for example, I got 27,000 Muslim votes. Also, total votes received by me in my constituency in 2012 and 2017 exceeded the total votes the party got in the constituency in Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

Q: How may Muslim votes did you receive in the recent bypolls?

A: I got a total around 1.70 lakh votes and of them 82,000 (more than 48%) were Muslim votes. Sheikh, Turk and OBC Muslims all voted for me.

Q: How did this happen?

A: I have worked a lot for Muslim voters, helping them in many ways. Besides, there are more than 65,000 Muslims who were Thakur by cast before conversion in the long past. I strategically reminded them of their ‘gotra’ and succeeded in winning their support more so because I am also a Thakur.

Q: It is said that Muslims were angry with SP candidate Mohd Rizwan and hence this time they decided to teach him a lesson. Your comment.

A: This was also one of the reasons for me to get the Muslim voters’ support. The SP candidate who had been MLA for three-terms harassed Muslims by getting fake FIRs lodges against them, encroaching on land and property. But is also true that I always raised my voice for such victims and they blessed me in the election.

Q: Taking Kundarki as an example, many in the party have started believing that getting Muslim support was not a far cry for the BJP? Do you also think so?

A: Absolutely. The BJP can very much get Muslim support provided they are counselled properly and convincingly.

Q: What message would you like to convey to your voters?

A: I am grateful for their overwhelming support and I urge them to maintain their blessings. I will never let them down.