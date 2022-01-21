I will support SP candidates: Imran Masood

Lucknow: Imran Masood, who courted controversy for his ‘boti boti’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in the news again. He left the Congress recently to join the Samajwadi Party. A video showing him lashing out at some leaders following Samajwadi Party’s move to deny him a ticket is catching attention. Congress MLA Masood Akhtar, who followed Imran Masood in joining the Samajwadi Party, said 2022 assembly elections would be fought under Imran Masood’s leadership.

Umesh Raghuvanshi briefly spoke to Imran Masood on phone about his present status and the next moves in 2022 elections. Excerpts:

Q. What is your political affiliation now?

A. I am with the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Q. Did you lash out at the SP leadership for denying you a ticket?

A. No. This video is not about SP leadership. It’s about my conversations with the local people in Saharanpur. They (people) were talking about some local leaders. I was responding to them.

Q. But you were heard saying something about touching feet etc.?

A. I made “you have made me touch their feet” remark in the context of local people only. Rest of the conversation is also about local people. This video or the observations made therein have nothing to do with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Q. Will you contest the 2022 assembly elections?

A. No. I am not contesting the elections.

Q. Will you oppose the SP candidates?

A. Why should I oppose anybody when I am not contesting the poll? I have been asked to support Samajwadi Party candidates and I will do so.

Q. Are you in touch with the Bahujan Samaj Party?

A. No. My temperament does not match with the BSP’s style.

Q. What about the Congress?

A. I have left the Congress. So there is no question.

Q. Did you meet the SP chief again in the past 24 hours?

A. Yes, I met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He did not say much. He said “election ladao” (support SP candidates) and I will be doing so.

