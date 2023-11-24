IET alumnus secures 25th rank in IES

LUCKNOW: Nihal Omar (23), an alumnus of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) in Lucknow, has secured 25th rank in the Indian Engineering Services (IES). Nihal Omar (Sourced)

A resident of Banda, Omar was a student of electrical engineering at IET from 2017 to 2021. In February next year, he took up a job and started preparing for GATE and ESE (Engineering services examinations).

The director of IET, Prof Vineet Kansal, congratulated Omar on his success. At present, Omar is working with Grid Controller of India Limited (POSOCO), which comes under the Ministry of Power of the Government of India.

He has also qualified for the role of a scientific officer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).