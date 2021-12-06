If not in Mathura, will Krishna temple be built in Lahore, asks UP minister

AGRA After UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s pitch for a grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, cabinet minister and Mathura MLA Laxmi Narain Chaudhary advocated for the same, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will make it a reality.

“If a temple in the name of Sri Krishna will not be built in Mathura, would it be built in Lahore or Rawalpindi in Pakistan? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly make the grand temple at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi a reality, but at the appropriate time,” said the minister in a statement on Monday.

He said the grand temple of Ramlalla in Ayodhya was becoming a reality only after due compliance of law and procedure. “Similarly, an apt opportunity would surface for the creation of grand temple of Lord Sri Krishna at the janmabhoomi site in Mathura,” said Chaudhary.

“We claim to be descendents of Lord Krishna and thus want a grand temple of Sri Krishna at the Janmabhoomi site in Mathura. Those who are against such temple should say so and get their DNA tested to prove that they are actually descendents of Sri Krishna,” Chaudhary told HT on phone.

“Keshav Prasad Maurya is a senior leader of our party and his statement in favour of a temple of Lord Sri Krishna at janmabhoomi site in Mathura is totally justified,” added the cabinet minister.

“I hope the temple at Sri Krishna janmabhoomi site will be more magnificent than the one coming up at Ayodhya,” he added.