IGNOU signs MoU with skill development ministry for higher education

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) to help provide higher education to all the learners enrolled in various skill training institutions across the country.

Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, said the open university had taken the initiative keeping in mind its objective of providing good quality employment oriented higher education at the doorsteps of the learners. Regional centre, IGNOU, Lucknow will establish an extension centre at the national skill training institute, Kanpur, to enrol their learners under graduate programmes of IGNOU.

She further said a national-level virtual inauguration of the programme was organised on January 27 (Thursday) which was chaired by prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU in which Rajesh Agarwal, secretary, MSDE, government of India was the chief guest. Singh said similar centres will be established at government ITIs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and Jan Shikshan Sansthans in future.

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director, said IGNOU regional centre, Lucknow, will enrol those trainees in its under graduate programme who have completed 10+2. They will be provided self-learning material, audio-visual materials, academic counselling classes and web-enabled academic support (WEAS) to complete their programme.