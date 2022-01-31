Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IGNOU signs MoU with skill development ministry for higher education
lucknow news

IGNOU signs MoU with skill development ministry for higher education

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) to help provide higher education to all students enrolled in various skill training institutions across the country.
Virtual meet underway. (Sourced)
Virtual meet underway. (Sourced)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) to help provide higher education to all the learners enrolled in various skill training institutions across the country.

Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, said the open university had taken the initiative keeping in mind its objective of providing good quality employment oriented higher education at the doorsteps of the learners. Regional centre, IGNOU, Lucknow will establish an extension centre at the national skill training institute, Kanpur, to enrol their learners under graduate programmes of IGNOU.

She further said a national-level virtual inauguration of the programme was organised on January 27 (Thursday) which was chaired by prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU in which Rajesh Agarwal, secretary, MSDE, government of India was the chief guest. Singh said similar centres will be established at government ITIs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and Jan Shikshan Sansthans in future.

Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director, said IGNOU regional centre, Lucknow, will enrol those trainees in its under graduate programme who have completed 10+2. They will be provided self-learning material, audio-visual materials, academic counselling classes and web-enabled academic support (WEAS) to complete their programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out