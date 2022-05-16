Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

IGRS report: Prayagraj police ranked first in policing, disposal of complaints

Out of the total 130 points, Prayagraj police received a record 126 points for its hard work in the disposal of complaints, discipline and sensitiveness towards complainants in Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) report
The results of the IGRS ranking have boosted the morale of Prayagraj cops and increased the confidence of people in the police, said senior police officials. (HT File)
Published on May 16, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Prayagraj police have been ranked first in the state in terms of disposal of complaints, facility for the complainants, cleanliness and policing. The ranking exercise was conducted by the home department through Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) report.

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said out of the total 130 points, Prayagraj police received a record 126 points for its hard work in the disposal of complaints, discipline and sensitiveness towards complainants.

Prayagraj police teams worked hard to dispose of complaints within the given time. The focus was on disposal of complaints of people with honour and sensitiveness. It was ensured that complainants don’t have to make multiple visits to the police stations for their problems, he said.

The results of the ranking have boosted the morale of cops and increased the confidence of people in the police, he informed.

Besides listening to complaints and sorting out their problems, it was ensured that complaints receive a warm welcome at police stations and other police offices. Arrangements for clean drinking water and toilets were also made and cleanliness in police station premises was ensured, SSP added.

It is worth mentioning that the ranking exercise was conducted for the period till April 2022.

