IGRS report: Prayagraj police ranked first in policing, disposal of complaints
Prayagraj police have been ranked first in the state in terms of disposal of complaints, facility for the complainants, cleanliness and policing. The ranking exercise was conducted by the home department through Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) report.
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said out of the total 130 points, Prayagraj police received a record 126 points for its hard work in the disposal of complaints, discipline and sensitiveness towards complainants.
Prayagraj police teams worked hard to dispose of complaints within the given time. The focus was on disposal of complaints of people with honour and sensitiveness. It was ensured that complainants don’t have to make multiple visits to the police stations for their problems, he said.
The results of the ranking have boosted the morale of cops and increased the confidence of people in the police, he informed.
Besides listening to complaints and sorting out their problems, it was ensured that complaints receive a warm welcome at police stations and other police offices. Arrangements for clean drinking water and toilets were also made and cleanliness in police station premises was ensured, SSP added.
It is worth mentioning that the ranking exercise was conducted for the period till April 2022.
-
Covid: Delhi's tally dips for fifth straight day with 377 new cases
Delhi's single-day tally dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 377 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. Following the latest additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi touched 19,00,735. Fresh fatalities also dipped with one patient succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to three on Sunday, the bulletin data revealed. Delhi's death toll now reached 26,196.
-
LGPC condemns killing of 2 Sikhs in Pakistan
The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee condemned the killing of two Sikhs by Islamic terrorists in Peshawar on Sunday. To register our protest, the committee has decided to burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday for not controlling terrorism in his country. The terrorists have targeted minorities and forced them to either convert to Islam or flee the land of their forefathers, said committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress hit back at Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva attack
A day after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena and accused it of diluting its commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has responded with a similar offensive. In his rally on Sunday, Fadnavis had equated the tri-party MVA government to the Babri mosque, claiming that he would not rest till he brought it down.
-
27 years on, homebuyers to get 7 times the price of undelivered flats
Mumbai: About 27 years after they booked flats in a residential project at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, two residents of Lokhandwala will receive amounts equal to seven times the price of the flats as the builder failed to complete the project and handover over ready flats. In April 1996, the Debt Recovery Tribunal at Mumbai had attached the under-construction building, which was also attached by the Income Tax department in January 2003.
-
Lucknow, other UP cities see slight dip in mercury
LUCKNOW After days of unrelenting heatwave, Lucknow saw a slight dip in the maximum temperature (41.8 degrees Celsius) as compared to Sunday (42 degrees) while Sangam city (Prayagraj) remained the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh at 45.8 degrees Celsius, down from 46.9 degrees the previous day. Banda, which had been scorching for two days, experienced a drop in day temperature (45 degrees Celsius) on Monday, down from 49 degrees on Sunday.
