IIIT-A begins process to restructure MTech courses as per NEP 2020

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), has started a major exercise to mould all MTech courses being offered by it in line with the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020
For this, an 11-member high-level sub-committee has been set up (For Representation)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), has started a major exercise to mould all MTech courses being offered by it in line with the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020. For this, an 11-member high-level sub-committee has been set up which has experts from not just select top technical institutions of the country but also from the corporate sector, say IIIT-A officials.

Among them are prof AG Ramakrishnan from Indian Institute of Science (IISc)- Bengaluru, prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan from IIT, Mumbai, senior vice president of Reliance Industries, Mumbai, Shantanu Gupta besides senior experts of IIIT-A including prof US Tiwari, prof Shekhar Verma, prof Nitesh Purohit, prof Manish Goswami, prof Pawan Chakraborty, prof Pritish Bhardwaj as well as joint registrar Ashish Kumar and registrar prof Vijayshri Tewari.

Confirming the exercise started to restructure and reformat the ongoing MTech programs, IIIT-A registrar prof Vijayashri Tiwari said the recommendations of the committee were set to be placed before the senate, the institute’s top decision-making body for all academic affairs, soon. “After approval from the senate, it will be sent to the Board of Governors for final go ahead,” she added. Later, IIIT-A plans to implement the changes in the PG courses from July 2022 session, said officials.

IIIT-A’s dean (A&R) prof Shekhar Verma had presented the agenda in this regard in the senate meeting held last month. Most of the senate members including external members had also contributed with their opinions. Chairman senate and IIIT-A director prof P Nagabhushan had then recommended formation of a senate sub-committee.

The sub-committee would look into various aspects, including all interdisciplinary MTech programmes and MTech proposals, from all the departments and come out with an exhaustive workable report considering all features including admission process, types of MTech, group-wise admissions, administrative and legal aspects and other related issues, they said.

Presently, MTech is being offered in a total of 10 specialisations in the institute, including seven being offered by information technology department, two by electronics and communication engineering department and one by applied science department.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

