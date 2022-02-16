IIM Lucknow records 100% placement for 2022 batch of PGP-SM

IIM Lucknow has recorded 100% placement for the students of 6th batch of post graduate programme in sustainable management programme (PGP-SM 2020-22) in a recently concluded campus recruitment drive.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the year saw highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum and overall increase in year on year average by around 20%.

The programme completed 100% placements by securing 30+ offers for all 27 students in diverse profiles such as corporate sustainability consultants, ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings specialist, ESG risk assessment, valuation modelling and economics, transaction due diligence, general management, consulting, finance, ESG, IT/ITES, marketing and operations with the top recruiters of the country, the release said.

Over 20 new recruiters joined the process this season despite the pandemic. The major recruiters, who participated in the process this year, included Accenture Strategy, Flipkart, ZS Associates, Ericsson, MiQ, Dalmia Cements, Axtria, Ernst and Young, IndusInd Bank, MSCI, PeopleStrong, TresVista among others.

This year’s most satisfying highlight of the placement process was participation from well-known organizations in the sustainability domain. Around 62% of the students received sustainability roles and 38% have received general management roles.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our 50+ industry partners for participating in the placement drive. We are confident that the PGP-SM programme will touch significant heights in the years to come, with sustainability and ESG agenda becoming a mandatory requirement and a megatrend that companies cannot ignore any further,” the press release read.

The year has witnessed significant growth in sustainability roles offered, which has reinforced the trust shown by recruiters in the programme as a go-to place for sustainability roles in India, the IIM Lucknow claimed in the release.