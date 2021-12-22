IIM-L, Apollo Medskills launch executive programme in healthcare management

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) in collaboration with Apollo Medskills Limited have launched Executive Programme in Healthcare Management (EPHM) that will help in developing appropriate managerial capacity among the youth in the fast growing health sector in India.

“The programme will commence in March 2022. It is designed by taking necessary inputs from both public and private health sectors of India and similar economies in the region. We strongly believe that this programme will add value and capacity building in Indian healthcare sector,” said Prof S Venkataramanaiah of IIM-L while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The programme duration is 250 learning hours with a recommended schedule of 5-6 hours/week.

He said the uniqueness of this programme is the experiential learning that every participant receives by way of attending the immersion programme. “All participants will have the opportunity to experience the concepts they have been acquainted with in the classroom in a real time campus immersion at IIM Lucknow and an industrial visit at Apollo hospitals. This enhances the students’ understanding of the value chain while being present in the relevant environment,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO, Apollo MedSkills Limited and the EPHM director, said: “The on-going developments in India’s healthcare industry is paving way for creating millions of jobs in the sector. This executive programme will definitely nurture and shape the career of hundreds of youth who aspire to take the leadership roles in the health industry. Students will benefit with learning from the industry experts from both management and healthcare sectors.”

“During the pandemic period, we are witnessing a sharp rise in number of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation centres across urban, semi-urban and in some pockets of rural India. These health facilities are on the look-out for those talented people who are capable of running them effectively and efficiently. This unique industry is in urgent need of highly skilled people,” Pulijala added.

