Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IIM-Lucknow wraps up placements with record salary offers
lucknow news

IIM-Lucknow wraps up placements with record salary offers

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) completed final placement for the post graduate programme (PGP36) and agro business management (ABM17) courses, with highest domestic salary package of ₹58 lakh per annum and ₹61
IIM-Lucknow completes placements with record salary offers (ht)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 07:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) completed final placement for the post graduate programme (PGP36) and agro business management (ABM17) courses, with highest domestic salary package of 58 lakh per annum and 61.59 lakh annual international salary offer.

The institute wrapped up the placements in record two days.

In 2021, the highest domestic salary package (CTC) was 51 lakh while in 2020 it was 54 lakh per annum. Similarly, International salary package (CTC) in 2021 was 56 lakh while in 2020 it was 58.47 lakh per annum.

Despite the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, IIM Lucknow recorded a rise in average CTC offered to the PGP and ABM batches of 2022 in comparison to last years, the institute claimed in a press release.

The Institute completed 100% placements by securing 534 offers for 491 students across many roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT & Analytics, Marketing, and Operations with top recruiters from across the country, stated the release.

RELATED STORIES

The 2022 placements were conducted virtually due to the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top companies which participated in the IIM Lucknow placements 2022 included, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Adobe, Alliance Bernstein, Alvarez and Marsal, Amagi, American Express, Asian Paints, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Axis Group, Bain & Co., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Boston Consulting Group, Blue Yonder, Byju’s, Capgemini, Citi, Colgate Palmolive, Crediwatch, Dalberg, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte, Diageo, Eversana, Ernst and Young, Ernst and Young Parthenon, FinIQ, Flipkart, Gameskraft, Goldman Sachs, GSN Games, HDFC Bank, HSBC, Investec, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co., Microsoft, Myntra, Navi, Paytm, Pidilite, PricewaterhouseCoopers, RPG, Samsung, Standard Chartered, State Street, Stryker, Vodafone-Idea, Wells Fargo and Xiaomi participated, among others.

International offers were extended by companies such as Omnibiz, Landmark, and Splash, while the first-time participants in Final Placements of IIM Lucknow included Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Arpwood Capital, Auronova Consulting, Dalberg, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Meesho, Pharmeasy, Premji Invest, Spinny, Sutra, and Winzo Games among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP