IIM-Lucknow wraps up placements with record salary offers

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) completed final placement for the post graduate programme (PGP36) and agro business management (ABM17) courses, with highest domestic salary package of ₹58 lakh per annum and ₹61.59 lakh annual international salary offer.

The institute wrapped up the placements in record two days.

In 2021, the highest domestic salary package (CTC) was ₹51 lakh while in 2020 it was ₹54 lakh per annum. Similarly, International salary package (CTC) in 2021 was ₹56 lakh while in 2020 it was ₹58.47 lakh per annum.

Despite the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, IIM Lucknow recorded a rise in average CTC offered to the PGP and ABM batches of 2022 in comparison to last years, the institute claimed in a press release.

The Institute completed 100% placements by securing 534 offers for 491 students across many roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT & Analytics, Marketing, and Operations with top recruiters from across the country, stated the release.

The 2022 placements were conducted virtually due to the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top companies which participated in the IIM Lucknow placements 2022 included, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Adobe, Alliance Bernstein, Alvarez and Marsal, Amagi, American Express, Asian Paints, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Axis Group, Bain & Co., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Boston Consulting Group, Blue Yonder, Byju’s, Capgemini, Citi, Colgate Palmolive, Crediwatch, Dalberg, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte, Diageo, Eversana, Ernst and Young, Ernst and Young Parthenon, FinIQ, Flipkart, Gameskraft, Goldman Sachs, GSN Games, HDFC Bank, HSBC, Investec, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co., Microsoft, Myntra, Navi, Paytm, Pidilite, PricewaterhouseCoopers, RPG, Samsung, Standard Chartered, State Street, Stryker, Vodafone-Idea, Wells Fargo and Xiaomi participated, among others.

International offers were extended by companies such as Omnibiz, Landmark, and Splash, while the first-time participants in Final Placements of IIM Lucknow included Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Arpwood Capital, Auronova Consulting, Dalberg, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Meesho, Pharmeasy, Premji Invest, Spinny, Sutra, and Winzo Games among others.

