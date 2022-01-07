IIT-BHU assistant professor bags ICMR prize for biomedical and clinical research

Dr Pranjal Chandra, assistant professor at the School of Biochemical Engineering (IIT-BHU) Varanasi has received the prestigious Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize 2020 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for groundbreaking work in the area of biomedical and clinical research.

The Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize recognizes significant contributions to biomedical sciences and clinical research by young scientists and was instituted by (late) major general Amir Chand in the memory of his daughter in 1953.

Chandra has been selected for developing several simple hand-held bio-sensing devices that can detect bio-molecules like alkaline phosphatase, cancer biomarkers, drugs etc in complex biological fluids. All such targets have a tremendous role in disease diagnosis and analyzing therapeutic interventions in pathological laboratories globally. “The bio-electronic device is palm sized and very handy for the onsite detection of molecules in miniaturized settings. Such devices can be deployed in hospitals and also be used in personalized settings,” said Chandra and added that the system is ultrafast and able to give readout signals in a short span of time compared to other conventional methods.

IIT-BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain congratulated Chandra and said such devices can be of use for the common man and assist toward improving human health.

“Such devices falls under the visionary national missions of “Make in India” and “Start-up India” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can compete with other similar imported devices. Several such devices and advanced analytical systems are under development at IIT-BHU. A team of researchers led by Dr Chandra has already filed the patent through IIT-BHU and the goal is to bring them to the market in coming years,” Jain said.