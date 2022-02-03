IIT-BHU, Japan univ join hands to boost research

The Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, has signed an agreement with Niigata University, Japan, to promote exchange and cooperation in education, joint research, holding of lectures and symposiums, exchange of students/faculty members. This academic and research collaboration is likely to bring two friendly nations closer.

As per the agreement, both institutes will endeavour to ensure that an equal number of students are exchanged. In order to select students for exchange programme, both will establish procedures and selection based on academic achievements of the students. The host university/institution will waive examination fee, entrance and tuition fees for exchange students.

During an online agreement signing event organised on Tuesday (February 1), director, IIT-BHU, prof Pramod Kumar Jain and president, Niigata University, prof Tatsuo Ushiki said the initiative will help establish a strong collaboration between the two institutes. They also highlighted the need for a strong academic collaboration between the two institutions.

Prof SB Dwivedi, dean (academic affairs), IIT-BHU, presented a strong background, academic courses offered by the institute and highlighted some unique courses and old heritage of the IIT-BHU.

This was followed by a detailed presentation by the dean (R&D), prof Vikash Kumar Dubey on the research activities at the IIT-BHU by the different departments and schools. Possible thrust areas on the academic collaboration between the two institutions were also highlighted.

Prof Nozomu Tsuboi, vice president, Global Engagement, Niigata University, gave a presentation on general introduction of Niigata University and possible collaborations. Prof Takamasa Suzuki gave a detailed presentation on the different research activities in the area of optics-photonics instrumentation.