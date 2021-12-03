IIT-K student dies in road accident

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after he met with an accident early on Friday morning, the institute spokesman said in a press statement. This is the second student of the institute who met with an untimely death in a week.

Vikas Yadav, a final year BTech student in BSBE and three others had met with an accident while they were returning home in a car. All four students were returning to their home town in a car and the vehicle met with an accident near Hallet Hospital.

“Unfortunately, Vikas Yadav succumbed to injuries and passed away. The other three students are safe and are being treated for minor injuries,” IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant said in a press release.

According to Pant, on Friday, around 4:21 am, the security control room of the institute received a message about a road accident involving the students of the Institute and that they had been rushed to Hallet Hospital.

“The Institute security personnel also rushed to the hospital and found that four of the final UG students of the Institute, namely Dikshant Raj Meena (BTech, CSE), Vikas Yadav (BTech, BSBE), Anil Doodhwal (BS, Earth science), and Deepak Kumar (BTech, Civil) suffered injuries following the accident.

“The parents of the student have been informed about the accident. The Institute mourns the untimely and tragic death of a very bright student. We (Institute) mourn the untimely loss of a young, bright mind and pray that God gives the family and friends the strength to bear this loss.

This is the second student to have died in a week. On Saturday, an undergraduate girl of the IIT-K died after slipping and falling into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage. Sejal Jain was a second year BS student in the Department of Earth Sciences.