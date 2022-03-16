IIT-Kanpur team develops novel nano-adsorbent for water purification
To address the problems of rising pathogens and waterborne diseases due to antibiotic and metal-resistant bacteria, the mechanical engineering department of IIT-Kanpur has invented a novel nano-adsorbent having applications in wastewater treatment, the institute claimed in a press release.
The nano-adsorbent was developed by Archana Raichur and Niraj Sinha of the mechanical engineering department. The nano adsorbent would help in selective removal of antibiotic and metal resistant bacteria from polluted water with a rapid method to synthesize, according to the release.
The uniform cubical nano-adsorbent is eco-friendly, reusable, bactericidal, and multi-layered, and is functionalised for selective removal of harmful bacteria from water. It is a significant development with regards to the current methodologies used to synthesise nano-adsorbents that have been researched in recent years for wastewater treatment to address water pollution and related health concerns, the press release reads.
Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur, said, “At IIT, Kanpur, our research in the field of nanotechnology is broad and diverse, and this invention bears testimony to that. I congratulate the whole team for such a crucial invention in the form of these novel Nano-adsorbents that would not only curb water pollution but would also be crucially beneficial for humankind.”
The nano-adsorbents developed at IIT-Kanpur have unique physicochemical properties that can deactivate and separate antibiotic-resistant bacteria (ARBs) from water, the press release further added.
