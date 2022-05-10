IIT-Kanpur to design Maha Kumbh-2025 website

For visitors planning to attend Maha Kumbh-2025 that would be organised on the sandy banks of Sangam, an upcoming website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority would provide all information and help them plan their trip at a click of the mouse.

As part of its plan to organise Maha Kumbh-2025 in a grand manner as envisioned by the state government, Prayagraj Mela Authority has started its preparations in earnest. Among several other major works and projects, officials have contacted experts of IIT-Kanpur for designing a dedicated website of the religious fairs , say officials aware of the development.

“We have approached experts of IIT Kanpur to develop the website as it is our endeavour that by the end of this month, the process of online booking of boats through it should start. The website and facilities available through the same would be expanded in phases,” said Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and also the Mela Adhikari.

He said gradually information and facilities for Maha Kumbh-2025 would also be uploaded on the website. In the recently held 13th meeting of Prayagraj Mela Authority Board, it was decided that booking for various amenities at the religious fairs and Sangam area should be made online.

Following this decision, experts from IIT Kanpur were contacted by the mela authorities. Among these amenities, foremost would be in regard to online booking of boats. The website would have number wise information of all boats plying in Sangam waters. As information pertaining to these boats will be available at one place, one would be able to do the booking through the option given on the webpage by making online payment for the date and the time duration for which they which to book the boat besides the time at which they want the boat at the given site.

In the third phase of the website related preparations, this page will be elaborated for Maha Kumbh 2025. Officials say that by then the status of work and events to be held during Maha Kumbh 2025 will also become clear.

On this website, information about the specialty of the fair area, religious significance of the fair, facilities offered, the contact number of Prayagraj Mela Authority officers and other officials would all become available. Besides, visitors would also be able to lodge their complaints regarding any facility-related problems in the mela area through this website.

CAPTION: Visitors enjoying boat ride at Sangam. (HT File Photo)