IIT-K’s green innovation: ‘Tyre Park’ made up of burnt tyres
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has created an exclusive enclosure replete with art that is made from burnt tyres at a park in Kanpur. For this unique project, the IIT Kanpur has partnered with De’Dzines that solely works on the concept of utilising old tyres.
According to a press release issued by the institute, it is a step towards sustainability. The joint project conceptualized by IIT Kanpur and De’Dzines is not just environment friendly but makes for an awe-inspiring showground that will attract students and visitors alike.
The one-of-a-kind arena at Kargil Park, Motijheel was inaugurated on May 2 by Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. The installation in the park was led by Kanpur Nagar Nigam. Raj Shekhar, Kanpur commissioner, Shiv Sharanappa, Kanpur municipal commissioner and Prof J Ramkumar from IIT Kanpur were also present on the occasion.
Commenting on this remarkable initiative, Prof Karandikar said, “This partnership with De’Dzines is a definitive step in that direction. I am impressed with the ingenuity and creative thinking that this talented team brings on board, which is evident in the incredible designs that they have created. I am confident that the students, faculty and visitors will appreciate this effort and the Tyre Park will soon become the talk of the town.”
According to a recent study, more than 40 % of used tyres are burnt besides being disposed of in the landfill. This led to the genesis of De’Dzines that works with the single-minded objective of repurposing old, used or burnt tyres.
The idea for IIT Kanpur’s Tyre Park was conceptualized by Vaishali Biyani, founder, De’Dzines, during one of her visits to the bylanes of Kanpur where she saw tyres being burnt at a large scale and decided to take remedial action.
The used tyres can be repurposed for various items like furniture, planters, play equipment, sculptures, bags, shoes etc. Since most of the products are mainly handmade, it also needs a good process for cutting, treating the rubber, design, assembly and finishing.
The team from De’Dzines approached IIT Kanpur whose researchers have been working on ways and means to improve material usage, coating and finishing.
