Illegal firearms unit busted in Saharanpur, two arrested

The state police, on Thursday, busted an illegal firearms manufacturing unit with the arrest of two people in Saharanpur district and seized a huge haul of firearms, cartridges, semi-prepared guns, and instruments required in the manufacturing, said senior police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seizure comes close to the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which begins on February 10.

The state police press note stated the recovered weapons include 23 country-made pistols and shotguns, nine country-made double barrel rifles and one double-barrel gun. Besides, 37 semi-prepared rifles, 11 semi-prepared double-barrel guns, 15 shotguns and 137 cartridges of different bores were also seized from the two accused.

Sharing further details, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Akash Tomar, informed that the two accused— Mohsin alias Raja and Shehzad alias Bhura — are residents of Mandi, Saharanpur.

He said Raja is the kingpin of the racket. He had set up the illegal country-made weapons workshop in his newly constructed house in Hayat colony under Mandi police station limits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said the police recovered different instruments used for wielding, grilling, cutting and sharpening iron. SSP said, Raja with help of Bhura and one Shafiq, was manufacturing these firearms for supplying to different groups in west UP for usage during assembly polls.

He said Raja had a long criminal record with at least 13 cases registered against him between 2003 and 2021. Raja has been in the field of manufacturing illegal firearms for as many as 20 years and was even arrested earlier for similar crimes.

Tomar said, Bhura had recently joined and had as many as five criminal cases registered against him since 2016.