Illegal mining in Saharanpur: 3 Lekhpals, 1 Amin suspended as nearly 500 trucks pass unchecked

The Saharanpur district administration has suspended four revenue officials, including three Lekhpals and one regular collection Amin, and terminated the services of two seasonal collection amins after blacklisting them, after CCTV footage revealed that nearly 500 minor mineral-laden trucks were allowed to pass through a check post without inspection over three consecutive nights. Representational image (Sourced)

District magistrate Manish Bansal said footage from the Kalsia check post in Behat tehsil was examined, leading to an inquiry conducted by the Naib Tehsildars of Faizabad and Muzaffarabad.

The inquiry report revealed that on the nights of January 27, 28, and 29, vehicles carrying minor minerals were permitted to pass without verification. On January 27, Lekhpal Santosh Mishra, collection amin Yogesh Kumar, and constable Sandeep were found to have allowed unchecked passage of vehicles. The following night, Lekhpal Neeraj Johnny, collection amin Shravan Kumar, and constables Sandeep and Vinod were involved in similar lapses. On January 29, Lekhpal Pradeep Kumar, collection amin Arshad, and constables Rohit and Leeladhar were found responsible.

The probe revealed that a total of 496 vehicles crossed the check post without inspection on different occasions over three days, pointing to systematic violations.

According to officials, three lekhpals and one regular collection amin have been suspended. Two seasonal collection amins were blacklisted and their services terminated. The district magistrate has requested the senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take action against the police personnel involved.

Bansal said those engaged in illegal mining and officials aiding such activities will face action.