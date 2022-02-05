Imambada Sibtainabad gate surroundings to be beautified by ASI

The gate of the Imambada Sibtainabad has been restored to its former glory, and now, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is all set to launch a beautification drive.

“Done with the restoration and reconstruction work, we are set to start with the beautification drive. We have mega beautification plans for the gate that is located in the heart of the city,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Lucknow Circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An attempt will be made to make the surroundings of the entrance to the 173-year-old Imambada Sibtainabad, in plush Hazratganj, green and clean. “We have a very little scope of beautification, since the gate is located in a congested area but still we want to give it a try with whatever little scope we have. Hence, we will be turning its surroundings green,” an official said.

He further said that other than turning the gate’s surroundings green, it will also be illuminated. “The gate will be illuminated, the same way as the Rumi Darwaza is. More than a dozen LED lights will be installed in order to highlight the fine Nawabi era architecture,” he said.

The gate collapsed in 2020 during the lockdown. It took over 45 labourers to complete the re-construction work in around 360 days to restore the gate. The estimated construction cost of the gate is said to be over ₹30 lakh. The reconstruction of the gate was completed on January 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Historians said the gate was built in 1847 along with the Imambada, which was started by Amjad Ali Shah, the fourth nawab of Awadh. But it could not be completed during his lifetime, and it was left to his son, Wajid Ali Shah, to complete the edifice.